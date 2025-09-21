Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Edman has gone 6-for-28 (.214) over seven games since returning from an ankle injury, adding four RBI and five runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old's last homer came July 29 versus the Reds, but he missed more than five weeks on the injured list between long balls. For the season, he's up to a .227/.277/.390 slash line with 13 homers, 48 RBI, 48 runs scored and three stolen bases over 93 contests.