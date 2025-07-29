Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Edman tweaked his right ankle while running the bases during Sunday's loss to the Red Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Edman was not in the lineup for Monday's 5-2 win over the Reds, and Roberts said the team is contemplating a potential IL decision, mentioning both Edman and Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) as players who are banged up. Ardaya reported earlier Monday that the Dodgers plan to promote top infield prospect Alex Freeland is expected to join the big club ahead of his MLB debut. Kim started at second base Monday and went 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts.