Edman went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in a 5-4 win in 11 innings against Arizona on Wednesday.

Edman came up with a clutch knock in the 11th inning when he singled to center field with two outs to produce what ended up being the winning run. Overall, the infielder/outfielder collected three singles in the contest, marking his first three-hit game since he went 4-for-5 against the Mets all way back on May 31. It's been a rough campaign for Edman -- he has a meager .229/.278/.387 slash line through 96 games and has missed substantial time due to injuries -- but Los Angeles will likely look to him to provide a spark in the playoffs as he did last year when he was named the NLCS MVP.