Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Expected to be activated Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edman (ankle) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Edman began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, going 4-for-14 with a run scored over five contests with the team heading into Monday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since early August while nursing a right ankle sprain, and he's now on the cusp of returning to action.
