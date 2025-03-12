Edman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Tuesday's Cactus League win over Cleveland.

Edman kicked off the scoring in the contest with a two-run shot in the first inning and later plated another run with a bases-loaded walk. He started at second base, which is likely where he'll slot in at the beginning of the campaign while Hyeseong Kim works on his hitting in the minors. Edman is expected to eventually move out to center field, so he should be a consistent presence in the Dodgers' lineup throughout the campaign.