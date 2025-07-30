Edman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in a 5-4 win against Cincinnati.

Edman sat out Monday due to an ankle issue, but he felt good enough to return to the starting lineup Tuesday. The infielder/outfielder certainly seemed fine in his first at-bat, as he poked a two-run homer to right field. It was his second long ball of the second half of the campaign, and during that span he's slashing .250/.294/.438 with five RBI over nine games.