Edman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Edman will get an off day for Monday's series opener against Cleveland. Hyeseong Kim will bat ninth and play second base. Since being activated from the injured list May 18, Edman is 3-for-23 (.130) at the plate.
