Edman (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Edman has been ramping up his rehab from a right ankle sprain and is ready to test things out in a game setting. While Edman will be the designated hitter Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Edman will focus primarily on center field on his rehab assignment, suggesting that's the position he'll likely settle in at when back with the big club. Edman has been out since early August but could rejoin the Dodgers for their homestand next week.