Edman (ankle) will likely remain on the injured list until September, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Edman landed on the injured list Monday with a right ankle sprain, and the Dodgers are going to play it safe by keeping him on the shelf for an extended period of time. The team wants to give him all the time he needs to make a full recovery to ensure he's at 100 percent for the postseason. With Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) also on the IL, Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland have been seeing time at the keystone for Los Angeles.