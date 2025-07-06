Edman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros due to a right pinkie toe injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It's unclear when Edman sustained the injury, but he'll sit for Sunday's series finale after starting the previous six contests. The utility man made his past three starts at second base, but he's expected to shift to the hot corner against right-handed pitchers this week to fill in for Max Muncy (knee), assuming Edman can overcome the toe issue.