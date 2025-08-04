Edman (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Dodgers on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Edman will head to the IL, as expected, after suffering a sprained right ankle during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Rays. The had previously tweaked his ankle last week, but this time around it was more serious. He'll be forced to miss at least 10 days, and in a corresponding move, Max Muncy (knee) was activated from the 10-day IL on Monday.