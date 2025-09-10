Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Reinstated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers reinstated Edman (ankle) from the injured list Wednesday.
Edman played five games in a rehab assignment while working his way back from a sprained ankle he suffered in early August, during which he went 4-for-14 with three walks and a run scored. Now fully healthy, he should reclaim his role as an everyday starter -- likely spending most of his time in the outfield. Justin Dean was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
