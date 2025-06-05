Edman (ankle) will start at second base and bat sixth during Thursday's game against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed Wednesday that Edman tweaked his ankle a few days ago, but the 30-year-old now seems to be fully recovered. Edman has been on a bit of a hot streak at the plate recently, going 8-for-27 with a home run, three RBI and seven runs scored across his last seven games.