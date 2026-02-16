Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Edman (ankle) will begin the season on the injured list, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Edman has dealt with a nagging right ankle injury for a couple years and finally underwent surgery to correct the issue this offseason. Roberts said Monday that the team will take a "methodical" pace with Edman and "take the long view" with his return, suggesting it's likely to be longer than a minimum stay on the injured list for the switch hitter. While Edman is out, Hyeseong Kim, Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland will be in the mix for playing time at second base for the Dodgers.