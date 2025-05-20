Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's 9-5 loss to the Diamondbacks that Edman will be held out of the lineup Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

After coming off the injured list Sunday following a two-and-a-half-week absence due to a right ankle issue, Edman started in center field that day in the Dodgers' loss to the Angels, finishing 0-for-4. Roberts noted that he's not yet comfortable having Edman play center on consecutive days so soon after the injury, so the 30-year-old shifted to second base Monday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI while Hyeseong Kim got the nod in center. With Edman set to rest Tuesday, Kim will presumably head back to the infield, and Andy Pages will likely start in center after being left out of the lineup Monday.