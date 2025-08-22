Edman (ankle) has been able to run straight ahead without pain, and manager Dave Roberts said the infielder/outfielder will next be "doing some curves," per MLB.com.

Edman appears to making progress in his recovery from a right ankle sprain, though the Dodgers intend to allow his ankle to fully heal before activating him off the IL. The expectation remains that Edman will remain sidelined until at least early September. A rehab stint will likely be in play before Edman returns to the big-league club, but for the time being, it's unclear when that will take place.