Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Swats three-run homer Monday

Edman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Monday.

Edman capped a torrid beginning to the contest by Los Angeles, slamming a three-run homer to left field on just the fifth pitch by opposing starter Matthew Boyd. Despite the fast start, the Dodgers ultimately suffered their fourth straight defeat. For Edman, the long ball was big because is snapped a four-game hitless stretch at the plate during which he had gone 0-for-14. Even with that mini slump, the utility man has posted a .300/.378/.458 slash line with three homers, 20 runs, 21 RBI and three stolen bases through 37 contests.