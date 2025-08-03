Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged after Sunday's 3-0 win over the Rays that Edman will likely require a stint on the injured list, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. "I just don't see how it's not an IL [situation]," Roberts said, after Edman exited the game in the top of the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle.

For the second time in a week, Edman tweaked his ankle while running the bases, and though he avoided a trip to the IL the first time, he doesn't look as though he will be as fortunate this time around. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Edman is scheduled to have his ankle examined when the Dodgers return to Los Angeles before a timeline for the utility man's return is established. Provided Max Muncy (knee) makes it out of his rehab game with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday no worse for the wear, he's expected to be activated Monday while Edman goes on the IL in a corresponding move. Muncy should step back in as the Dodgers' everyday third baseman, while Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas will vie for playing time at the keystone in the absence of Edman and Hyeseong Kim (shoulder).