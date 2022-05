Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 6-4 win against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Turner launched a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning and drove in another run in the seventh with a single. The shortstop is slashing .365/.435/.595 with three homers, six doubles, 17 RBI and six stolen bases over his current 19-game hitting streak. He's tied for third in the National League with 37 RBI on the season and is tied for second with 10 thefts.