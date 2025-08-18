Smith is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Rockies on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith will get a breather while Dalton Rushing serves behind home plate and bats ninth for Monday's series opener. Smith went 0-for-10 with five strikeouts during the Dodgers' three-game weekend sweep of the Padres, and the veteran catcher has gone 5-for-38 (.132) with one home run and four RBI since the beginning of August.