Smith (neck) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and will start against the Rockies, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The 25-year-old hasn't played since Aug. 12 due to the neck inflammation, but he'll return after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Smith has a .188/.341/.406 slash line through 41 plate appearances and should reclaim primary catching duties, though Austin Barnes' recent success (.932 OPS in his past nine games) could lead to a more even split of playing time if Smith's struggles continue.