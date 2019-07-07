Smith (oblique) has been activated from the 7-day injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old backstop rejoined Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, going 1-for-1 with an RBI. Manager Dave Roberts said he wants to give Smith regular at-bats that he might not see with the big club, which could keep him in Triple-A for the moment. However, he's been tearing up the Pacific Coast League and has fared well in his brief stints at the big-league level this season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get called back up at some point.

