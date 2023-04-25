Manager Dave Roberts said Smith (concussion) is slated to take live batting practice Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After taking part in agility work Tuesday, Smith will take what appears to be another step forward in his recovery from a concussion by facing pitching. The Dodgers don't plan to activate Smith for the team's three-game series in Pittsburgh, but he could be ready to return from the 7-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Cardinals in Los Angeles.