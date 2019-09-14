Smith is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Smith has been getting every other day off and that trend will continue; he gives way to Russell Martin behind the plate after going 0-for-4 in Friday's series opener. He was off to a blistering start in the majors, but Smith is just 3-for-27 to begin September. Ideally, he'll be able to make some adjustments before the end of the regular season.