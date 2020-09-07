site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Belts sixth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.
Smith retied the game for the Dodgers in the second inning with his solo shot. The catcher now has six homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored in 23 games this season.
