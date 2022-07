Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

The Dodgers trailed by six runs through six innings before Smith set off a late-game comeback with his two-run blast to center field in the seventh. The long ball extended his on-base streak to eight games, during which he's slashing .296/.424/.444 with seven RBI. Smith leads all major-league catchers with 14 homers on the season, and he is tied for first at the position with 45 RBI.