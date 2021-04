Smith went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over the Rockies.

Making his first start of the season, Smith took full advantage of Coors Field's expansive outfield. Austin Barnes injured his hand Opening Day but is still expected to be back behind the plate Saturday, and the only thing standing between Smith and a huge 2021 campaign might be the fact that he's stuck in a timeshare.