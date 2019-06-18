Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Monday in a Triple-A game against El Paso.

Monday marked the fifth consecutive game in which Smith had a homer, as he now leads the Triple-A club with 13 home runs through 47 games. He also got his chance to show that his power translates to the major-league level, as he had two homers from May 28 to June 5 with the big-league club. The Dodgers have Austin Barnes and Russell Martin on the major-league depth chart, and even though Barnes (groin) has struggled recently (1-for-19 since returning from the injured list), manager Dave Roberts suggested Smith still needs to get regular at-bats, something he likely wouldn't be able to get with the Dodgers. Still, Smith has shown he can produce at every level, and could find himself back in the majors if any injuries arise or if Barnes' slump continues.