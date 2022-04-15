Smith went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Reds.

Smith drove in a run with an infield single in the first inning, and he got a little help with his three-run homer in the seventh. The ball hit off the top of the outfield wall and bounced off the back of Jake Fraley's glove, careening over the fence for a home run. The long ball was Smith's first this season and doubled his RBI total from three to six. The backstop is slashing .267/.353/.533 through 17 plate appearances.