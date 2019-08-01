Smith went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win at Colorado.

Smith was having a rough afternoon as he was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts entering his final at-bat, but he delivered a 449-foot, three-run homer to break a 0-0 tie in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers over the Rockies. The rookie backstop is 6-for-13 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI since rejoining the big-league club over the weekend.

