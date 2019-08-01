Dodgers' Will Smith: Blasts game-winning homer
Smith went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win at Colorado.
Smith was having a rough afternoon as he was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts entering his final at-bat, but he delivered a 449-foot, three-run homer to break a 0-0 tie in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers over the Rockies. The rookie backstop is 6-for-13 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI since rejoining the big-league club over the weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...