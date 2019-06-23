Smith has been called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers placed David Freese (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, clearing the way for Smith to get called up for a second stint with the big club this season. He was impressive in his first major-league action, slashing .286/.348/.619 with a pair of homers in 21 at-bats. He continued to mash in Triple-A after getting sent down June 6, so the 24-year-old will look to keep it rolling at the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories