Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday in an exhibition victory over the Angels.

Smith's homer was his second in two days and third overall this spring. The backstop slashed .372/.438/.651 during Cactus League play, driving in 10 runs and posting a 4:6 BB:K across 45 plate appearances. He'll serve as the Dodgers' primary catcher during the regular season, though manager Dave Roberts has indicated that Smith and Austin Barnes won't be far apart in terms of games logged behind the plate.