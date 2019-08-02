Smith went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a double in Thursday's win over the Padres.

Smith crushed a 405-foot grand slam in the sixth inning off reliever Trey Wingenter to give the Dodgers a 5-2 lead that would last the rest of the way. The 24-year-old catcher also doubled in the eighth inning to cap off another successful night at the plate. Smith has now gone 8-for-17 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI since rejoining the Dodgers last weekend.