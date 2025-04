Smith went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

The backstop took Ryan Feltner deep in the third inning, driving the first pitch he saw over the fence in left field. Smith has reeled off three straight multi-hit performances, and through 16 games on the season he's slashing .367/.475/.551 with two homers, one steal, six runs and 12 RBI.