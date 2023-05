Smith went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Brewers.

He went back-to-back with Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning to kick off the rout for the Dodgers. Smith has six hits in his last three games, with four of them going for extra bases (two doubles and two homers), and on the season the 28-year-old backstop is slashing a dazzling .325/.420/.625 with six long balls, 19 runs and 19 RBI through 22 contests.