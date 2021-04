Smith went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Smith took Jeff Hoffman deep in the fourth inning for his third home run of the season. It was the first time he's gone yard since April 5, a 13-start span. For the season, Smith is hitting 218/.389/.473 with seven RBI and 11 runs scored across 72 plate appearances.