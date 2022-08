Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in a 10-3 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Smith was one of four Dodgers with multiple hits in the contest, and he was the only batter with three base knocks. His first-inning double plated the game's first run; he also knocked in the final run of the contest with an eighth-inning single. Smith has three multi-hit games over his past four contests and is slashing .400/.440/.644 with two homers and 14 RBI in 11 contests since July 28.