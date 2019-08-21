Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 16-3 romp over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The rookie just continues to impress at the dish, as he's now working on an eight-game hitting streak that has seen him homer five times and knock in 11 runs. Smith is having no trouble with big-league pitching so far, with a .321/.398/.810 slash line to go along with 11 homers and 30 RBI across his 97 plate appearances. While those numbers figure to even out at least a little bit as he logs more at-bats, he's done more than enough to make the case he should be given most of the starts for the Dodgers behind the plate.