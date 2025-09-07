Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Smith (hand) could be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Orioles, MLB.com reports.

Smith has been left out of the lineup for each of the last three games while he's dealt with a right hand contusion, but the Dodgers have chosen not to place him on the injured list after an X-ray and CT scan came back clean. The injury may be something that Smith has to manage for the rest of the season, though he seems to have made at least a little progress while sitting out the last three contests. Dalton Rushing or Ben Rortvedt is still likely to draw the start behind the plate in Sunday's series finale, but Smith could be called upon to make a pinch-hit appearance at some point during the contest.