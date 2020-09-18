Manager Dave Roberts indicated Thursday that he is considering using Smith as the team's designated hitter in games that he doesn't catch during the playoffs, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Though catchers aren't typically targeted for the DH role, Smith has been one of the Dodgers' best hitters this season, leading Roberts to consider a way to keep his bat in the lineup on an everyday basis. Austin Barnes will certainly catch some contests if the Dodgers advance beyond the first round of the playoffs, but Roberts used both Barnes and Smith in the starting lineup when Smith DH'd last week, and the same setup could be employed again this weekend as the team prepares for the postseason. The desire to deploy Smith as an offensive weapon is justified by his .303/.417/.596 slash line and 18:16 BB:K.