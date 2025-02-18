Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Smith (ankle) is unlikely to make his Cactus League debut until next week, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

The Dodgers will kick off their spring slate Thursday, but Smith looks like he'll be out for at least the team's first four games of the exhibition schedule while he manages an ankle issue. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the injury affects Smith only while running, so the veteran backstop has still been able to catch bullpen sessions and take live batting practice thus far during camp. Assuming he completes his running progression in the coming days without issue, Smith should clear up any concern about his availability for the Dodgers' season-opening two-game series versus the Cubs in Tokyo on March 18 and 19.