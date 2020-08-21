Smith (neck) could return to the Dodgers' lineup Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Smith has been dealing with neck inflammation that warranted a trip to the injured list, but he took at-bats and worked behind the plate at the team's alternate training site Friday. If he feels good afterward, manager Dave Roberts was hopeful that he'll be able to return on Sunday, the first day he's eligible to be activated. Once he's back in action, Smith should resume his role as the Dodgers' primary catcher.