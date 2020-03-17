Dodgers' Will Smith: Could split backstop duties
Smith could find himself in a timeshare behind the plate when the regular season begins, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Smith entered spring training with a firm grasp on primary catcher duties, but that may have changed after he went only 3-for-21 (.143) in Cactus League play. Meanwhile, his main competition for backstop duties, Austin Barnes, posted a 1.033 OPS during spring contests. While manager Dave Roberts stated that the pair are part of a "partnership" behind the plate, a general idea of how playing time will be divided remains unclear.
