Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

Six of Smith's 13 homers this year have come in his last 15 games. During that span, he's hitting .302 (19-for-63) while adding 12 RBI and seven runs. The catcher has maintained a large share of playing time by regularly serving as the designated hitter when he isn't behind the dish. He's up to a .260/.345/.472 slash line with 38 RBI, 31 runs scored and 10 doubles through 264 plate appearances this year.