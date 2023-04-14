site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Day off Friday
Smith isn't starting Friday against the Cubs, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Smith has caught fire to start the season, slashing .333/.417/.641 through his first 11 games. He will enjoy an off day Friday as Austin Barnes takes over behind the dish and bats ninth.
