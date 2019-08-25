Dodgers' Will Smith: Day off Sunday
Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Yankees, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Smith started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts and a walk, so he'll receive a breather Sunday. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate and bat eighth in the series finale.
