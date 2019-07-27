Smith went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, two doubles and six RBI in a 9-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Smith connected for his fourth homer off Joe Ross in the third inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and mashed two-run doubles in the sixth and seventh innings to lead the Dodgers. It was his first start since being recalled and named primary catcher. Over the full season, the 24-year-old now holds a .345/.394/.862 slash line in just 29 at-bats.