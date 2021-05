Smith went 2-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Dodgers' 14-11 win over the Angels.

Smith was one of five Dodgers to provide multiple hits on the night to help his side snap a four-game losing streak. The 26-year-old backstop has recorded at least one hit in all but one of his last nine games, slashing .324/.351/.529 over that span.