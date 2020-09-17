Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over San Diego.

Smith came through with a pair of big two-out hits in the contest, driving home a run with an infield single in the third inning and knocking in two more with a double to deep center in the fifth. Manager Dave Roberts recently indicated a preference to have Smith hit in the middle of the lineup due to his ability to produce quality at-bats, and the backstop certainly justified his skipper's comments Wednesday. In fact, Smith has been swinging a hot stick for the last two weeks; since Sept. 2, he has gone 16-for-34 (.471) with two homers, four doubles and seven RBI.