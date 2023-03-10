Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted Wednesday that Smith will be the team's No. 3 hitter this season, Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register reports. "It's hard to go wrong with [Smith] in the three. A guy that can hit left, hit right, he can drive runs in, values the walk, so makes sense," Roberts said.

Smith most frequently batted out of the cleanup spot in 2022, but Los Angeles' lineup has a different look this season, and Roberts appears to favor moving him up a slot. The backstop should continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman likely hitting ahead of him, though Smith could play slightly fewer games with the DH slot -- where he started 24 times last year -- now expected to be occupied on a near-everyday basis by J.D. Martinez. Even if that's the case, Smith should have ample opportunity to put up numbers worthy of a top-three catcher in fantasy, which is where he's largely being drafted this spring.